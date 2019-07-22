



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have filed homicide charges in connection with the fatal shooting of off-duty Officer Calvin Hall.

Officer Hall, 36, was shot on July 14 in Homewood.

Police say they have now charged Christian Bey on Monday with criminal homicide in connection with the fallen officer’s death.

“I just want to take this time to thank the city of Pittsburgh for working hard and showing love and support for our entire family, to all the detectives that worked hard to solve this case. We are overjoyed that the suspect has been arrested and has been charged with the murder of my brother, Officer Calvin Hall,” said Officer Hall’s sister Eugenia Hall Miller.

“There are no amounts of words I can say to comfort my mother. Her heart has been ripped out of her, and I have to watch her suffer every day for the loss of my son. To the coward that shot my brother in the back and killed him, may God have mercy on your soul.”

Police say Officer Hall was unarmed and off-duty at the time of the shooting. He was shot at close range three times in the back, reportedly as he was trying to break up a fight.

“I want to thank everyone involved in this case,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said. “It was very hard for the Pittsburgh Borough of Police. The dedication to a thorough investigation to find the person who did this, I cant say enough about the detectives, officers and community for helping us.”

Prior to Monday, Bey was detained as a person of interest in connection to Officer Hall’s death. Police took Bey into custody on a separate violation to interrogate him in relation to the Officer Hall murder.

Bey was sentenced to 3-6 years in state prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug ring, allegedly trafficking in crack and cocaine.

He most recently pleaded guilty to DUI, eluding a police officer and recklessly endangering another person back in 2015.

The judge sentenced him to jail time and put him on probation for several years.

