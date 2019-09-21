BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Drew Rosenhaus, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Pittsburgh News


MIAMI (KDKA) — After his release from New England, Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter that a few teams are interested, but they want more information on his ongoing legal troubles.

Brown is currently facing sexual assault allegations from his former trainer and the NFL is looking into the allegations.

RELATED STORIES:

The wide receiver is also facing lawsuits from Asian Tropical Fish Hatchery – Aqua World, an exotic fish store in Pittsburgh that claims he never paid them for aquariums installed in his home.

Despite the interest, Rosenhaus clarified that until the NFL’s investigation into Brown is complete, a contract is unlikely.

