



MIAMI (KDKA) — After his release from New England, Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter that a few teams are interested, but they want more information on his ongoing legal troubles.

Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said tonight he already has had communication “with a few teams that are interested” in his client and that “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Brown is currently facing sexual assault allegations from his former trainer and the NFL is looking into the allegations.

RELATED STORIES:

The wide receiver is also facing lawsuits from Asian Tropical Fish Hatchery – Aqua World, an exotic fish store in Pittsburgh that claims he never paid them for aquariums installed in his home.

Despite the interest, Rosenhaus clarified that until the NFL’s investigation into Brown is complete, a contract is unlikely.