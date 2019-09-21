MIAMI (KDKA) — After his release from New England, Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter that a few teams are interested, but they want more information on his ongoing legal troubles.
Antonio Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said tonight he already has had communication “with a few teams that are interested” in his client and that “want information regarding his legal situation and the NFL investigation.”
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019
Brown is currently facing sexual assault allegations from his former trainer and the NFL is looking into the allegations.
RELATED STORIES:
- Lawsuits Continue To Pile Up For Former Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown
- Report: Antonio Brown Accuser Says He Sent Her ‘Intimidating’ Texts After SI Story
- Allegheny County DA Reaches Out To Lawyer Representing Antonio Brown’s Accuser Britney Taylor
- Pittsburgh Doctor Claims Antonio Brown Repeatedly Farted In His Face, Owes Him $11,500
- Report: Antonio Brown Faces 2nd Accusation Of Sexual Misconduct, Allegedly Took Place In Pittsburgh
- Antonio Brown Accused Of 3 Separate Incidents Of Sexual Assault
The wide receiver is also facing lawsuits from Asian Tropical Fish Hatchery – Aqua World, an exotic fish store in Pittsburgh that claims he never paid them for aquariums installed in his home.
Despite the interest, Rosenhaus clarified that until the NFL’s investigation into Brown is complete, a contract is unlikely.
You must log in to post a comment.