PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The investigation of Mac Miller’s death has led detectives to another arrest.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit announced that 38 year-old Ryan Reavis was arrested in connection to Miller’s death. Miller died of an overdose and was found in his Los Angeles apartment back in 2018.
On September 23, authorities issued a search warrant for Reavis on the 1000 block of Barcelona Loop in Lake Havasu City.
During the search, authorities say they seized a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, a usable amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and ammunition.
Reavis was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon.
RELATED STORIES:
• Celebration Of Mac Miller At Blue Slide Playground Paying Tribute To Late Rapper
• Man Charged For Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills In Connection With Mac Miller’s Death
• Mac Miller’s Death Ruled Accidental Overdose; Fentanyl, Cocaine Found In Rapper’s System
• Pittsburgh Native Rapper Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose
You must log in to post a comment.