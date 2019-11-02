



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority bus that was swallowed by a sinkhole went viral on social media, sparking creativity from everywhere.

Once it was learned that no one was hurt, everyone was able to laugh.

Now, the bus in the sinkhole is the gift that keeps on giving.

It started Monday, when a massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh, swallowing the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car with it.

Both the bus and car were removed, but the sinkhole still remains.

That’s when the fun started.

A local artist commemorated the occasion with a Bridgeville Flyer bus ornament.

Then La Mangia Bakery in New Castle put the bus in its baked goods.

“We knew they would be popular, but they blew up more than we thought they would,” worker Heather Heaney said.

The Oakmont Bakery was next, sharing a picture of a black and gold donut with a blue Bridgeville Flyer bus stuck in the middle.

Finally, Joshua Boyda stole the show on Halloween, dressing as the Port Authority Bus that was swallowed by the sinkhole.

“Three cardboard boxes I found in my garage and spray paint,” Boyda said.