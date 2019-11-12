PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of the man accused in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer.
Rahmael Holt‘s defense attorney will now present his case to the jury. It is unclear if Holt will take the stand in his own defense.
#BREAKING: On Day 6, the prosecution just rested its case in the Rahmael Holt trial.
The defense will now present its case for the jury. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2ejgSgnfK8
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 12, 2019
This is day six of the trial at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
Officer Brian Shaw was gunned down two years ago next week as he tried to pull a vehicle over in Westmoreland County.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘Incredible Stupidity’: DA, Defense Attorney Deliver Opening Statements In Rahmael Holt Trial
- Key Witness Takes Stand On Day 2 Of Holt Trial, Offers Testimony On Letters Holt Wrote From Jail
- Witness: Rahmael Holt Appeared Anxious, ‘Not Himself’ On Night Of Officer’s Shooting
- Focus Turns To Pair Of Levi’s Jeans In Rahmael Holt Trial, Jury Also Sees Crime Scene Photos
- Two Tracfones Found By Police Become Key Evidence In Rahmael Holt Trial
- Prosecution Rests On Day 6 Of Rahmael Holt’s Trial
- More Reports On This Case
Last week, a forensic DNA scientist with the Pennsylvania State Police told the court she could not match Holt’s DNA with what was found in the Jeep Cherokee he was allegedly a passenger in on the night of this shooting.
She told the court that there was insufficient DNA found, even though the seat cushion and door handle were swabbed.
However, swabs used on the steering wheel cover of the Jeep did find sufficient DNA there.
She said the DNA found was a mixture of three individuals, one being the DNA of Tavon Harper.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.