



The prosecution has rested its case in the trial of the man accused in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington police officer.

Rahmael Holt‘s defense attorney will now present his case to the jury. It is unclear if Holt will take the stand in his own defense.

#BREAKING: On Day 6, the prosecution just rested its case in the Rahmael Holt trial. The defense will now present its case for the jury. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2ejgSgnfK8 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 12, 2019

This is day six of the trial at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Officer Brian Shaw was gunned down two years ago next week as he tried to pull a vehicle over in Westmoreland County.

Last week, a forensic DNA scientist with the Pennsylvania State Police told the court she could not match Holt’s DNA with what was found in the Jeep Cherokee he was allegedly a passenger in on the night of this shooting.

She told the court that there was insufficient DNA found, even though the seat cushion and door handle were swabbed.

However, swabs used on the steering wheel cover of the Jeep did find sufficient DNA there.

She said the DNA found was a mixture of three individuals, one being the DNA of Tavon Harper.

