GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A jury has found a man accused of fatally shooting a New Kensington police officer guilty on all counts.

A jury that deliberated for a little over an hour and 10 minutes found Holt guilty Tuesday on counts of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, first-degree murder, three counts of possessing a firearm by a person not allowed to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

Today marks the sixth day in the death penalty trial of 31-year-old Rahmael Holt, who is charged in the death of Officer Brian Shaw in 2017.

The case was then turned over to the defense.

Holt waived his right to testify and did not take the stand in his own defense. The defense also submitted five photos to show no cut on Holt’s right hand. The prosecution’s witnesses testified last week that Holt had a bleeding cut, allegedly from the kickback of firing his weapon.

In turn, the Westmoreland County District Attorney argued that there were a few days between the shooting and Holt’s arrest.

Both sides then presented closing arguments. The defense told the jury to use commonsense, while the prosecution said they have a “mountain of evidence” to consider.

The judge handed the case over to the jury at 1:39 p.m.

Twelve jurors and four alternate jurors were selected to hear the case.

During the trial, according to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller, male juror 11 was removed for not following the judge’s instruction and was replaced during day one.

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek capital punishment if Holt is convicted of first-degree murder.

Jurors came back to ask a question during deliberation. Meghan Schiller reports they came back in the courtroom to see the home surveillance video of the shooting of Officer Shaw one more time.

When the verdict was read, Meghan Schiller says Officer Shaw’s family and fellow law enforcement officers erupted into sobs.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

