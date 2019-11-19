



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is facing 21 new child-sex related charges on top of previous charges for sexually assaulting an underage girl in Westmoreland County.

Vázquez had his preliminary hearing today and he was hit with more than 20 new felony charges, including 10 counts of child pornography charges and 10 counts of unlawful contact.

According to the criminal complaint, when investigators served a search warrant and seized Vázquez’s electronic devices from his home in Pittsburgh, they allegedly found multiple photographs and videos of an underage female in “various stages of nudity.”

He was arraigned at the end of September and was to remain in jail after he was accused of allegedly having a sexual encounter with a teenage girl two years ago when she was living in Scottdale.

State police have filed charges of statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with the alleged incident.

The pitcher is also facing charges in Florida.

Florida law enforcement officials say their investigation began after officials “obtained information that Vázquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year-old female” in Florida.

An incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Vázquez and the victim met at PNC Park, where they took pictures outside the bullpen.

The report says the victim found Vázquez on social media and the two began talking over the last three years.