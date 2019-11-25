



Mt. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – President Trump supporters and pro-impeachment counter-protesters are gathering on the street in front of Congressman Conor Lamb’s Mt. Lebanon office.

KDKA’s Jon Delano reports there are both pro-impeachment and anti-impeachment protester’s rallying in front of his office on Washington Road.

Lamb’s stance on impeachment has recently come into the spotlight after President Trump called him out during a Pittsburgh visit and a conservative issue advocacy group launched a television ad campaign targeting Lamb.

Lamb did vote for the impeachment inquiry, saying he still had an open mind on whether the President should be impeached.

“The only important thing is the facts and what the witnesses have to say, what they have to tell us and how we protect the American people,” Lamb told Jon Delano on Oct. 3.

“Conor Lamb could have voted to shut this whole thing down,” Calvin Moore, deputy communications director of American Action Network, told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

“But instead he decided to take his marching orders from Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to keep the impeachment charade moving forward.”