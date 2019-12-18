



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Game Commission is once again asking outraged Pennsylvanians to show “understanding and patience” as they continue to investigate a video showing two teenagers torturing an injured deer.

“State game wardens are still diligently working with local law enforcement officials and the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, including reviewing all potential evidence associated with the case,” a Facebook post posted on Wednesday read.

The disturbing video, which has caused public outcry, surfaced on Nov. 30. The video shows two teens appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

The public has been outraged by the disturbing acts pictured. Hunting groups have condemned the video, saying it doesn’t represent who they are as hunters.

But the commission says due to the legal process, they can’t comment on any specifics of the investigation at this time, but they are continuing to investigate.

No charges have been announced yet.

Police Chief Vince Markle told Brookville solicitor Jim Dennison that his 18-year-old stepson is one of the people in the video.

The other person in the video is 16 years old. Since he is 16 and not facing any charges, KDKA is not identifying him at this point.

“We encourage you to not allow the negative actions of two individuals to consume every post exhibiting many positive examples of work being done within our agency on behalf of wildlife within our state,” the post read.

The commission has reiterated this point in two previous Facebook posts as well.