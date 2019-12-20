



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner will once again stand trial in Detroit after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict, causing the judge to declare a mistrial.

The trial is scheduled for April 20, 2020, barring a plea deal, and will be regarding a felony charge of assaulting, resisting, and obstructing a police officer.

According to the Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor’s Office, the pre-trial conference was held Friday. Wagner’s presence in court was waived due to an issue with the video feed.

Pre-trial motions will take place on March 30, 2020, and the trial begins April 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.

Wagner, however, believes the prosecution is trying to force her to take a plea deal.

“No innocent person should be bullied into accepting a plea bargain,” she said in a statement. “This has always been about justice, for our family, but also in a larger sense, for the many individuals who do not have the wherewithal to stand up against such widespread misconduct. My wife and I were subject to unbelievable trauma that night, and then terrorized for now almost a year by these unwarranted charges, as the corrupt power centers of Detroit have tried with all their might to hold us hostage. We are resolute in clearing both of our names and achieving justice and most certainly have the perseverance to continue to stand up to their outrageous corruption. This has always been a total mockery of the rule of law and the notion of justice.”

She was acquitted of a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in November.