



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden says the investigation into a video allegedly showing two teenagers torturing an injured deer is nearly finished.

In an update to the case, the warden tells KDKA that the Game Commission anticipates “making an appointment with the DA after the New Year’s Day holiday.”

The disturbing video, which has caused public outcry, surfaced on Nov. 30. The video shows two teens appearing to stomp on and kick an injured deer. They were also laughing and pulling at its antlers.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The police chief in Brookville, Jefferson County, told the borough’s solicitor that his 18-year-old stepson is one of the people in the video.

The other person in the video is 16-years-old. Since he is 16 and not facing any charges, KDKA is not identifying him at this point.

Hunting groups have condemned the video, saying it doesn’t represent who they are as hunters.

