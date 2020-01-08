



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mac Miller‘s family announced the late rapper’s posthumous album “Circles” will be released next week.

On Instagram, Miller’s family said that when he passed away, he was “well into the process” of recording “Circles,” which was meant to be a companion album to “Swimming.”

The post says Miller was working with Jon Brion. After Miller’s death in the fall of 2018, the family says Brion dedicated himself to finishing “Circles,” using his time and conversations with Miller to complete the album.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcom for the world to hear it,” the post read.

It goes on to say, “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcom was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen.”

“Circles” will drop on Jan. 17.

More information will be released on the Instagram account “92tilinfinity” when the family makes it available.