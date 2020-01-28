BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – The man charged with kidnapping Jaime Feden from Bethel Park and taking her to Nevada was formally arraigned.
John Chapman was not in court for his arraignment Tuesday, and the paperwork was filed electronically.
Chapman is facing kidnapping charges in Jaime Feden’s disappearance. He’s also the prime suspect in her death.
Police say Chapman, 39, admitted to taking Feden into the desert, tying her to a signpost and suffocating her. They say the two dated on and off.
The Lincoln County Sheriff in Nevada tells KDKA that they are still waiting for homicide charges to be filed in the case.
At his preliminary hearing on Dec. 5, his public defender told the judge that Chapman will plead not guilty.
If Chapman is charged with homicide, he will be extradited to Nevada to be tried on that count.
