



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A day after Antonio Brown seemed to apologize to JuJu Smith-Schuster, JuJu is trying to mend broken ties.

Thursday, Brown posted a picture of the duo hugging in Pittsburgh to Instagram.

“It’s about inspiring the culture; it’s all love”

Friday, JuJu responded to the post on Twitter.

“Unblock me so we can talk then.”

Unblock me so we can talk then. pic.twitter.com/JfZKweShC6 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 31, 2020

Over the last year, Brown has thrown major shade at JuJu in multiple instances.

Brown called JuJu “Boo Boo Shoester,” saying his former teammate needed to “learn some respect.”

Last offseason when Brown left the Steelers, Brown attacked JuJu in multiple instances on social media, as people believed Brown was mad that JuJu was named the team MVP in 2018.

Earlier this week, JuJu called Brown “a different dude” while making his rounds on radio row at the Super Bowl.