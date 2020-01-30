



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster said he is concerned about Antonio Brown.

In an interview Thursday on Pro Football Talk Live, the Steelers wide receiver made his feelings clear about the current NFL free agent and his former teammate.

“It’s different, for sure,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “I’m concerned, like you guys. It’s a tough situation for a guy if you take away his job and his passion. Being a guy looking from the outside to the inside, he’s definitely a different dude than who he was on the field.”

Brown admitted Tuesday that he put himself into a bad predicament after he was arrested in Florida last week, but he vowed to make a return to the NFL.

Brown was just released from house arrest while awaiting trial on charges that he attacked a moving truck driver.

His relationship with the NFL has been rocky, with the wide receiver promising to return one minute and cussing out the league the next.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took to the podium in Miami earlier this week for his annual league press conference before the Super Bowl when he was asked about Brown’s investigation.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledges Antonio Brown’s situation is bigger than football and investigations. “We want to help him get on the right track,” he said. “We are confident it will happen.”

In December 2019, Brown took to Twitter to relay a cryptic tweet surrounding his relationship with Smith-Schuster.

“Boo Boo Shoester was ready under 500 U Bum learn some Respect”

Earlier this year, after Smith-Schuster won the team MVP in 2018, Brown went after the young receiver on social media.