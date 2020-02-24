



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Chapman has been federally charged with kidnapping in the death of Jaime Feden from Bethel Park.

John Chapman was named in a federal complaint filed Monday. He was charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

Chapman, 39, allegedly admitted to Bethel Park Police that he had taken Feden to Nevada in mid-September. The federal complaint says he allegedly told her they’d be going so they could get a home in Las Vegas together.

However, he allegedly told police that he had intended to kill her.

In his alleged confession, he told Bethel Park Police he drove from Pennsylvania to Nevada. The complaint says he then said he took her out to the desert, tied her to a signpost and suffocated her.

The complaint goes on to say that detectives found photos of Feden tied up in the desert on Chapman’s phone in the deleted folder. It also accuses Chapman of using Feden’s home after her death, allegedly bringing his new girlfriend there.

