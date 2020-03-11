PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto says city leaders are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak before canceling other events.
On Wednesday, the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a precaution to the coronavirus.
So why hasn’t the Home and Garden Show been canceled?
Peduto says that the Home and Garden show is a different type of event.
The parade is a bunch of people stacked in one spot, and the Home and Garden Show is spread out, the mayor said.
However, Peduto says officials will evaluate as the weekend goes on.
“That does not preclude us from looking over the course of this weekend, how the home and garden show is being attended,” Peduto said.
He says that could mean implementing something like only allowing a certain number of people in at a time.
