



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Slippery Rock University is extending spring break by two weeks, then moving classes online due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Slippery Rock University says the current spring break, previously scheduled to last until March 15, will last until March 29. Online students will resume class as scheduled on March 16.

“Like everyone else, University administration has been closely monitoring the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world,” said President William Behre in a press release.

“University health and student affairs officials have been in continual contact with Butler County health and emergency management officials and have been keeping abreast of the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other state and federal agencies.”

Behre goes on to say presidents from the 14 state universities have been in contact with the Office of the Chancellor to discuss the next steps.

This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes, like West Virginia University and Ohio State University.

As of Wednesday at noon, there were 15 confirmed cases in the state, all in eastern Pennsylvania.

