PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Clarion University is suspending all face-to-face classes until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In an email, Clarion says that effective Monday, March 16, “face-to-face instruction is prohibited” and classes will move online or to another format.
Campus will not close, so students can complete classwork from either at home or on campus.
This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. Some universities are even opting to move online. You can see a full, updated list here.
