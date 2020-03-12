



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – IUP is canceling face-to-face classes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to students, IUP President Michael Driscoll says classes were expected to resume on March 16.

However, the university has made the decision to cancel in-person classes until March 23 “to allow time for faculty to restructure those courses to minimize the risk of disease transmission while still meeting educational objectives.”

The letter also asks students not to return to dorms until March 21 or March 22. Sick students are asked to stay home.

Online classes will resume as usual on March 16.

Citing officials’ guidelines, IUP says on-campus events that are expected to draw more than 75 people will be canceled, restructured or rescheduled.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus at IUP. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 21 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, all in the eastern part of the state.

This decision follows those of other universities that are canceling face-to-face classes. Some universities are even opting to move online. You can see a full, updated list here.

