



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Baldwin murder suspect Adam Rosenberg, 21, went before a judge for his preliminary hearing on Friday morning. Rosenberg is charged with robbery, tampering with evidence, a firearm charge and criminal homicide.

“There were some charges we were hoping to get dismissed. The robbery and the tampering charge,” said Defense Attorney Casey White.

Instead, the judge held all charges against Rosenberg. Prior to announcing his decision – the judge called the testimony he heard shocking and sickening.

White said they anticipated this outcome.

“He’s obviously in a tough position. He’s in the Allegheny County jail facing homicide charges plus facing life in prison so he’s just taking it one day at a time,” White said.

Allegheny County Police arrested and charged Rosenberg in February. He’s accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Jeremy Dentel in his Baldwin home. Rosenberg pled not guilty to all of the charges.

RELATED STORIES:

“Most of the evidence presented today was circumstantial, so right now there is not an identification of our client, but there’s a lot to be uncovered, according to the Commonwealth,” White said.

Meanwhile, another family is still asking questions after 22-year-old Christian Moore-Rouse’s body was found near Rosenberg’s family home in Fox Chapel. The medical examiner ruled his cause of death a shotgun wound to the head and the manner of death a homicide.

Moore-Rouse’s mother said her son knew Rosenberg.

“I mean he hasn’t been charged in that yet so I think it would be premature for any of us to speculate or make any type of comments,” said Wendy Williams, who also represents Rosenberg.

The next court date for Rosenberg is April 14.