



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Department of Education is canceling PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the school year amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellation includes the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment.

State Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said in a news release:

Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions. Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now. To be clear, all assessments are cancelled for this year. The department will submit the requisite waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), but no schools in the Commonwealth will be administering these tests this year.

PSSA testing was scheduled to begin on April 20 and the Keystone exams on May 11.

