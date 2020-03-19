



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PNC Bank announced its branches are going to start operating in a “drive-up only mode.”

About 75 percent of PNC’s branches will remain open, and the rest will be closed until further notice.

Branches will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The bank will also offer essential appointments — like safe deposit box access and loan closings — through the ATM network or through mobile and online banking.

“The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve remains our top priority, and our thoughts are with those who are being impacted by this global pandemic,” said Bill Demchak, PNC chairman, president and chief executive officer, in a press release.

“The challenges all of us face at this time are unprecedented, and PNC is making these adjustments to help keep our customers and employees safe.”

