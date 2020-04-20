



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced new details in his plan to reopen the state economy shutdown by the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the state is going to move towards reopening on May 8. At a Monday afternoon press conference, he announced small steps like allowing curbside liquor sales and starting construction projects while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

“There is still a statewide stay-at-home order, and that’s going to last until May 8,” Gov. Tom Wolf says.

He calls this a target date, and says the state will open region by region.

He says this doesn’t mean life will look like what it did in February. He went on to say there’s still no vaccine or cure for COVID-19 and without precautions, the state could see a surge in cases.

“We cannot relax,” he says. “We’re going to continue to take precautions that limit our physical contact with others, cutting down transmission links while we move toward an opening on May 8.”

He says the amount of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have stabilized and that the state didn’t see an overwhelming of the healthcare system.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 948 additional positive cases of Coronavirus statewide, as well as 92 more deaths. Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 33,232 and the death toll is now up to 1,204. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

RELATED:

Gov. Wolf’s announcement comes after he laid down the framework of a plan for reopening the state on Friday, but did not provide a timeline. He said the state would take a “data driven” and “regional” approach to opening back up.

The stay-at-home order, when first issued, was supposed to end April 6. It was then pushed back to April 30, in line with President Trump’s guidelines. At that time, Gov. Wolf said schools and non-essential businesses would be closed indefinitely.

When Gov. Wolf announced the gradual reopening of the state, he said the plan relies on science and that there needs to be adequate PPE and testing available.

Today I’m announcing my plan for the future of Pennsylvania as we continue to battle #COVID19. The plan includes details on: 1️⃣ Relief for Pennsylvanians

2️⃣ Reopening Pennsylvania

3️⃣ Recovery for Pennsylvanianshttps://t.co/HCdjAYMYmP — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 17, 2020

He also said the vulnerable population would be protected by limiting visitors to nursing homes and jails. Large gatherings “not limited to occupations” will be restricted during the whole reopening process.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.