



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced the criteria the state will use and the metrics that will be required for lifting restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor’s plan breaks into a color-coded road map with three phases.

“As I’ve said before, we will not flip a switch from closed to open,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a Wednesday evening press conference.

The administration will first look at the north-central and northwest regions with the goal of lifting the stay-at-home restrictions by May 8. The state will also work with CMU to develop a “data-driven decision support tool” to help decide when its time to move a region or county into a new phase.

Gov. Wolf says right now, the state is in a red phase, so there is a statewide stay-at-home order and nonessential businesses are closed. The governor’s color-coded plan will track states as they move from green, to yellow and then red.

He says the benchmark for reopening and returning to work, or the yellow phase, is for the population of a region to have an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days. That’s when stay-at-home restrictions will be lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation. Some restrictions will stay in place — like schools will be closed, telework must continue where “feasible” and large gatherings will be prohibited.

When a region reaches the green phase, aggressive mitigation orders will be lifted but CDC guidelines will have to be adhered to.

Here is the governor’s full plan:

Red Phase

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Life Sustaining Businesses Only

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools (for in-person instruction) and Most Child Care Facilities Closed

Social Restrictions

Stay at Home Orders in Place

Large Gatherings Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

Only Travel for Life-Sustaining Purposes Encouraged

Yellow Phase

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care Open with Worker and Building Safety Orders

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools Remain Closed for In-Person Instruction

Social Restrictions

Stay at Home Restrictions Lifted in Favor of Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities (such as gyms, spas), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

Green Phase

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

All Businesses Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

Social Restrictions

Aggressive Mitigation Orders Lifted

All Individuals Must Follow CDC and PA Department of Health Guidelines

You can read the whole plan here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced small steps like lifting restrictions on online car sales, reopening some state stores for curbside pick-up and allowing construction to resume on May 8.

He called this a target date, saying restrictions will be lifted on an evidence-based, region-by-region approach. He said Wednesday this date may be moved.

At that Monday press conference, Gov. Wolf said the amount of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have stabilized and that the state didn’t see an overwhelming of the healthcare system like health officials feared.

He has also said that as restrictions are lifted, life won’t look like what it did in February. As there’s no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, Gov. Wolf has said the state could see a surge in cases in the future.

