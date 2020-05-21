



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf said tomorrow he will announce more counties moving into the “yellow” phase of reopening and hopes to announce some moving into the “green” phase as well.

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Gov. Wolf said he’ll announce Friday more areas of the state that will move from “red” to “yellow” and he hopes some counties might even get the go-ahead to move into the “green” phase.

While Gov. Wolf has said there would not be an “arbitrary” schedule for reopening the state, past Fridays have seen counties get the okay to move into the yellow phase the following week.

Allegheny County and other southwestern counties are currently in their first full week of yellow, with Beaver County joining the region tomorrow.

Moving from red to yellow to green is part of the governor’s phased approach to reopening the state after coronavirus shutdown orders. On the call with reporters, Gov. Wolf said some counties are “close” to going green.

In the yellow phase, the stay-at-home order is lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation. In the green phase, aggressive mitigation is lifted and all businesses and individuals must follow CDC and state Department of Health guidelines.

Restaurants and other person-to-person businesses like hair salons and health clubs remain off-limits under the yellow phase of coronavirus reopening. Gov. Wolf’s hopes of moving some counties to green come as small business owners have told KDKA they will soon reopen with or without the approval of Gov. Wolf.