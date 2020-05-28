



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is again reportedly facing new child pornography charges.

Vázquez is now facing child porn charges in St. Louis, the Trib reports. He’s reportedly accused of sending pornographic pictures of himself to a minor last summer.

The Trib reports court records allege the crime happened at a St. Louis hotel when he sent pictures to a girl who was 15-years-old at the time. According to the Trib, the Westmoreland County DA believes the victim in that case might be the same victim involved in cases in Pennsylvania and Florida.

The suspended Pirates pitcher is now facing these charges along statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor in connection with an alleged sexual encounter with a teenage girl in 2017 when she was living in Scottdale.

After those first charges, more than 20 additional felony charges followed when investigators served a search warrant and seized his electronic devices from his home in Pittsburgh. They allegedly found multiple photographs and videos of an underage female in “various stages of nudity.”

The pitcher is also facing charges in Florida.

Florida law enforcement officials say their investigation began after officials “obtained information that Vázquez had a reported sexual relationship” with a then-13-year-old female in Florida. Authorities say the alleged victim had gotten text messages from Vázquez suggesting they meet up after the baseball season for sex.