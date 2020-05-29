



LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Lawrence County was one of the counties across the state that entered the “green” phase on Friday.

Under “green” phase guidelines, businesses along Lawrence Avenue in Elwood City welcomed customers at higher rates of occupancy.

Signs posted on business doors recommended masks for patrons, instead of requiring them.

Outdoor tables and chairs were placed back onto the sidewalk.

And people enjoyed indoor seating again at some of the restaurants, cafes and coffee shops.

Hair salons and barbershops were also buzzing with clients.

RELATED STORIES:

Inside Shear Paradise Hair Styling, clients had their temperatures checked at the door.

On a table inside the salon, machine washable masks were made available for everyone who entered.

Owner Francene Salvucci told KDKA when her clients found out Lawrence County was going green, the phones were ringing off the hook.

“It’s nice to be loved. We didn’t know how appreciated we really were,” Salvucci said. “Actually, this nice lady brought me flowers.”

She was speaking about Ruth Aley, who said she was excited to finally see a salon chair after months without an appointment.

“I usually come every week and. My hair won’t do anything on its own, so it just kind of laid there for two months,” said Aley.

Mostly everyone at the salon said they were getting the same thing: cut, color and style.

The one thing some business owners said was really strange about being in the “green” phase is that neighboring Beaver Co. is still in the “yellow” phase.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: