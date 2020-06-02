VOTE 2020:Pennsylvania Primary Election Day Voting Information
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local protesters have gathered for the fourth consecutive day over the death of George Floyd.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

According to chatter online, the protest started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. This will mark the second George Floyd protest to take place in Market Square. The first one occurred on Sunday and was largely considered to be peaceful.

Organizers say that they plan to keep today’s protest peaceful. Protesters have been chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.” Some protesters have backpacks with “Medic” labels overtop. The group plans to march to the Allegheny County Jail and will chant and sing.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

At 4:13 p.m., the protesters held a moment of silence in Market Square.

Around 4:30 p.m., the group started to move toward Allegheny County Jail. The group sat in front of the Allegheny County Jail as of 4:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Second Avenue is closed, and that the protest is still considered a lawful assembly.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The group started moving from Allegheny County Jail to the 10th Street Bridge around 6:00 p.m.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller is on the scene and will provide live updates as they come.

Monday saw a return to violent protests, this time in East Liberty. Officials say the demonstration started off as peaceful but descended into violence around 7 p.m. Monday night. As a result, 20 people were arrested, four from out of state, and nine police officers were injured.

The first large protest happened on Saturday, which saw several businesses damaged and the first curfew related to the protest put in place.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

