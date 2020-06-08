



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a 22-year-old man accused of stomping on a police car and swinging a traffic cone through its window during the downtown Pittsburgh riot.

On Monday, officials say Dajon Lengyel was apprehended in Stowe Township. The sheriff’s office says he was identified as the man standing on Pittsburgh police car that was spray-painted and burned.

He was wanted on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief, institutional vandalism, and riot.

“Lengyel had stomped on the vehicle and swung a traffic cone through the window of the vehicle. All the while he had encouraged others to join in on the destruction of the police cruiser,” the release said.

Officials say Lengyel had a criminal bench warrant for a domestic violence incident. He failed to appear in court and forfeited his bond last June.

He allegedly violated the PFA filed by the victim by indirectly contacting friends of the victim and requesting information about possible testimony. Law enforcement says he also offered financial compensation for the victim to change their story and not incriminate him.

Last week. the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania filed federal charges against the 20-year-old accused of inciting violence and riots in Pittsburgh two weeks ago.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Brian Bartels was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.