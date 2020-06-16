NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details are emerging in the death investigation of Amari Wise.

Police are expected to release even more information in the case later today.

The medical examiner in Lawrence County is ruling Amari Wise’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the New Castle News.

20-year-old Connor Henry and his father 47-year-old Todd Henry are the two suspects in connection with 19-year-old Amari Wise’s death.

In a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA, investigators say that two unidentified witnesses told them Wise was at the Henry residence along Adams Street with several others drinking in the garage the night that he was shot.

Witnesses say Wise got into an argument with another person in that garage.

When things got heated, witnesses say Wise allegedly reached for a gun from his fanny pack.

It’s at that moment witnesses tell investigators that Connor Henry pulled out a gun and shot Wise from behind.

“I definitely want them to get justice. I want them to pay for what they did to this young man. He didn’t deserve this. I want his mother to be at peace knowing they got what they deserve,” said Marcee Richardson.

In the criminal complaint, investigators say it appears the Henry’s tried to power wash blood stains from the garage — but investigators were able to collect samples that tested positive.

Police also have audio recording picked up on a nearby surveillance camera of a single gunshot allegedly coming from that garage.

Connor Henry faces charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

His father Todd faces conspiracy, obstruction, and tampering charges as well.