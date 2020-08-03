By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The Maple Tree Cancer Alliance in Ohio awarded a scholarship in honor of the local man killed in the Dayton mass shooting.

Nicholas Cumer was one of nine people killed after a gunman opened fire at a bar in Dayton on Aug. 4, 2019. Cumer grew up in East Washington and went to Washington High School.

Cumer was a graduate student in the Masters in Cancer Care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania. He was in Dayton for the last week of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which has raised money to start a scholarship fund for its interns in honor of Cumer.

“Just before this day, Nick has completed his internship with us. We knew he was someone special. Someone who would look his patients in the eye. Someone we could depend on. Someone who put others before himself. Someone who would work hard and serve with excellence. That is why we offered him a full time position in the days before his death,” the center said in a Facebook post. “We want to see Nick’s legacy live on. So much of what he did is what we want to display to the world, and we strive to do that each and every day”

The center says each semester, its leadership team meets and votes on an intern who best “displayed the characteristics we saw in Nick, and honors them with this award.”

On Monday, one day before the anniversary of the shooting, Joe Taffe was named the summer recipient of the Nick Cumer Scholarship Award.