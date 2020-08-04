CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1 Additional Death And 132 More Cases As Countywide Total Jumps To Over 8,400
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The district is going online-only for the first nine weeks and voted to cancel the football and soccer seasons after a comment made by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Filed Under:High School Football, High School Soccer, Local TV, Uniontown, Uniontown Area School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Uniontown Area School District is canceling its football and soccer seasons.

Since the district’s board of directors voted to go online-only during the first nine weeks of school, the board decided to cancel the football and boys/girls soccer seasons at all levels.

The athletic department cited a comment made by Gov. Tom Wolf at a press conference Monday as to why the decision was made to cancel.

RELATED STORIES:

“If the school is going completely virtual, it seems hard to justify having in-person contact sports being played in the fall,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.

The athletics department says it’s waiting on more guidance before deciding if other fall sports will play. No decision has been made yet.

Governor Tom Wolf along with Dr. Rachel Levine are expected to release more information this week on what to do with sports.

Comments