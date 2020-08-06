HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says the state’s recommendation is no sports until 2021 when he was asked about PIAA guidance on no fans at a press conference Thursday.

At the end of July, the PIAA released guidelines that said “at this time spectators for K-12 events are not allowed.”

Fans being allowed would depend on state guidelines, the PIAA said, and Gov. Tom Wolf was asked for an update on that guidance Thursday.

“The guidance is we ought to avoid any congregant settings, and that means, anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us and we ought to do everything we can to defeat the virus at any time,” said Gov. Wolf.

“So anytime we get together for any reason, that’s a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread. So the guidance from us, the recommendation is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”

The PIAA is moving forward with fall sports as scheduled but is offering “flexibility to schools, leagues, and/or conferences to begin contests after the first contest date.”

Using information from the PIAA, the WPIAL says it has decided to use a “hybrid start” which means fall sports won’t begin any later than Oct. 5 and there will be different start dates for different sports.

The WPIAL football season won’t start until Sept. 10 and the regular season is cut back to seven games. Golf and girls tennis can start Aug. 24, and other sports will begin Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, Penn State says its fall sports will be played without fans.

The vice president for intercollegiate athletics says in a letter there won’t be any fans in the general seating areas of Penn State facilities. She says they’re working with the governor’s office to discuss and prepare for the opportunity to have spectators at fall sporting events.

“Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events,” the letter says. “These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront.”

You can read the letter from the vice president for intercollegiate athletics here, as well as get more options about what Penn State ticket holders can do.

