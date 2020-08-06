By: KDKA-TV Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is recommending the postponement of fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.

In a release on Thursday, the district said the board will vote on the recommendation at a meeting on Aug. 26.

“While we understand the valuable role strong athletic programs contribute to our overall student experience, our number one priority is student and staff safety,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in a release. “We are confident the postponement of fall sports is the best decision, but we understand that this is disappointing news for some of our students and staff. We are exploring the possibilities of an alternative schedule if and when students return for an in-school blended model.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools says the fall sports impacted by the potential suspension include football, cheerleading, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls tennis, girls volleyball, cross country, golf and field hockey. The postponement will also impact marching band and band camps.

“We are working closely with the PPS Health Services Department to develop a process to support the completion of athletic physicals so that students are ready to play whenever sports return during the school year,” said Karen Arnold, director of athletics, in a release.

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ recommendation comes after the Wolf administration’s recommendation Thursday that school and recreational youth sports be postponed until 2021. The governor’s office says this is a recommendation, not an order or a mandate, made by the departments of health and education.

Pittsburgh Public Schools will start the school year online for the first nine weeks.

