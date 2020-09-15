PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A third suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of 1-year-old Zykier Young.

Pittsburgh Police say 37-year-old Devon Thompson turned himself in and was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and gun charges.

Two others, Andre Crawford and Marvin Hill, are also facing homicide and gun charges. They’re both behind bars.

It was on Aug. 24 when Pittsburgh police were alerted about multiple rounds of gunfire were heard near Three Rivers Manor Apartment Complex in the area of Rhine Place in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Police say a bullet traveled through the the window and walls where Zykier Young was sleeping. He was struck in the head.

Through their investigation, police say multiple buildings were damaged by bullets and several shell casings were found.

Video surveillance at the time of the shooting shows all three men. More specifically, police say the footage shows Crawford shooting his gun in a parking lot directly across the building where Young was sleeping.

Police say the three men engaged in a “gun battle.”