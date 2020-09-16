PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s probably happened to most of us, at least once, you have a new electronic device – a laptop, computer, maybe a phone or a tablet, and you can’t get it to work properly.

Starting today, Pittsburgh Public Schools will be offering in-person tech support for students and parents who are experiencing issues using district-issued devices.

Students in the Pittsburgh Public School district are on remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year. The school board made that decision and then provided laptops to all students for remote learning.

For those that have been experiencing tech issues, the district has set up tech support at five schools across the city for the next two and a half weeks.

Those seeking help will need to bring the district-issued device, charger, and the student log-in.

They are asking for students and families to make a reservation ahead of time, but they will accept walk-ins.

A full list of locations can be found below.

The support will be available each day from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. through October 2.

Evening appointments will be accepted but they must be made ahead of time.

Tech Support Locations

Pittsburgh CAPA – 111 9th Street

Pittsburgh Carrick – 125 Parkfield Street

Pittsburgh King – 50 Montgomery Place

Pittsburgh Langley – 2940 Sheraden Boulevard

Pittsburgh Obama – 515 N. Highland Avenue