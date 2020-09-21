PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting today, restaurants are getting the chance to allow more patrons inside their businesses, all thanks to a new order from Governor Tom Wolf and State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

This comes as good news to many, but some are saying it’s still not enough.

We’re going to start seeing more people in restaurants as the capacity has now been increased to 50%.

But there is a process in place, and for some restaurants like Dor-Stop say that following that process will not help them.

The Wolf Administration says restaurants wanting to increase their capacity to 50% must self-certify.

Related stories:

That means restaurants have to commit to all public health and safety guidelines and orders to protect customers from the coronavirus, like practicing social distancing.

For Dor-Stop, that’s difficult because they’re a small place and they can’t maintain that 6 feet apart distance — which is a requirement.

The administration says restaurants that self-certify will appear in an Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database of certified restaurants across the state.

A full list of the changes that are now in effect include:

Indoor occupancy rate increases to 50%

On-site alcohol sales must stop at 11:00 p.m.

Restaurants must submit self-certification

The administration also says alcoholic beverages must be removed from customers by midnight.

More information about the self-certification process can be found here.