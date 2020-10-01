By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he is “disappointed” but “understands” why the NFL is rescheduling the game they were supposed to play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

While addressing the media via Zoom, Tomlin said his disappointment comes from the preparation the team has put in for the game, but “understands this is what comes with 2020.”

Coach Mike Tomlin via zoom said he is disappointed because they were preparing to play and aren’t. Said he understands this is what comes with 2020. Said team will make sure they get the appropriate rest this weekend and come in next week and get ready for Philly. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) October 1, 2020

The NFL was looking toward holding the game off until Monday or Tuesday, but this morning decided to reschedule it for a later date.

According to Steeler writer Teresa Varley, Tomlin said he “wishes to not speculate” about when the league’s decision will come about a rescheduled date.

RELATED STORIES:

So far, five players with the Titans have tested positive for coronavirus. Additionally, six personnel members with the organization and one coach have come back positive.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the NFL said, “The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

Meanwhile, according to Varley, Tomlin says the team will “get the appropriate rest this weekend” and begin preparations for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 11.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.