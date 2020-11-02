CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
The vice president focused on the economy and said Joe Biden would ban fracking.
Filed Under:2020 Election, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Election 2020, Latrobe, Vice President Mike Pence, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – On election eve, both campaigns are making a final push in Pennsylvania. Vice President Pence held the day’s first event — a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

The stage was set Monday morning for the vice president’s arrival, with Air Force 2 landing before 11:30 a.m. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports a crowd of about 300 gathered for the rally.

It was a chilly morning, and the vice president’s speech was focused on firing up the base. He spoke about the economy and Biden banning fracking.

According to CBS News, Biden has said he wouldn’t ban fracking outright but does favor a ban on new fracking on federal land.

Vice President Pence’s speech was focused on one message: one more day until four more years.

Both campaigns are turning their attention to Pennsylvania Monday. President Trump is visiting several states and stopping in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton. Former Vice President Joe Biden is making several stops in western Pennsylvania.

While Vice President Pence was visiting, Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will be in the eastern part of the state before meeting up for a drive-in event featuring John Legend in Philadelphia.

