LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – On election eve, both campaigns are making a final push in Pennsylvania. Vice President Pence held the day’s first event — a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

The stage was set Monday morning for the vice president’s arrival, with Air Force 2 landing before 11:30 a.m. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports a crowd of about 300 gathered for the rally.

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Latrobe, Pennsylvania. VP Pence set to speak at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/zGP3DVrlfi — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 2, 2020

It was a chilly morning, and the vice president’s speech was focused on firing up the base. He spoke about the economy and Biden banning fracking.

According to CBS News, Biden has said he wouldn’t ban fracking outright but does favor a ban on new fracking on federal land.

Vice President Pence’s speech was focused on one message: one more day until four more years.

Both campaigns are turning their attention to Pennsylvania Monday. President Trump is visiting several states and stopping in Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton. Former Vice President Joe Biden is making several stops in western Pennsylvania.

VP Pence speaking at AP Regional Airport. pic.twitter.com/R9loIVVm5Y — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 2, 2020

While Vice President Pence was visiting, Senator Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will be in the eastern part of the state before meeting up for a drive-in event featuring John Legend in Philadelphia.

