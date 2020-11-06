PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are still tens of thousands of ballots in Pennsylvania still not counted.

This morning, at the election warehouse in the Northside, there will be a swearing-in for the “Return Board” process.

What is that exactly?

According to Allegheny County Executive, Rich Fitzgerald, that board includes dozens of elections employees. The public and poll watchers will be able to watch the process as well.

The board will examine 6,800 ballots that have quote “issues.”

For example, if they got damaged or were missing a secrecy envelope, also known as a “naked” ballot.

Under state law, counties cannot swear in a return board until three days after an election.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald says there are about 29,000 ballots that have been ordered by a federal court to not be handled or processed until 5:00 p.m. today.

These 29,000 ballots were originally sent out by the county’s third-party mailing company, Midwest Direct, with the wrong information.

“So we have a little over 35,000 mail-in votes to be counted and that’s including those 29,000 fixed ballots on top of the ballots that had any issues with or that were unable to be scanned. In addition to that, we have somewhere in the area of 10,000-15,000 provisional ballots,” said Bethany Hallam, with the County Elections office. “We’re pushing somewhere close to 50,000 in Allegheny County still outstanding.”

There’s no timeline for the process. With the number of votes that have yet to be counted, the process could be a long one.

The Return Board Swearing in at the elections warehouse will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details