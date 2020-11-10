PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’re a week after Election Day and the work has not stopped for election workers in Allegheny County.

Later Tuesday morning, workers will make their way, once again, inside the election warehouse on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

They’ll be reviewing spoiled ballots. According to county officials, they could also begin examining provisional ballots.

Work is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue into 9:00 p.m., and perhaps even longer.

Besides checking out the surrendered and spoiled ballots, workers were also checking out ballots with an orange bar on them on Monday.

They say this would indicate that the county may have received an incorrect ballot as well.

County officials say this process is necessary to ensure that no person votes more than once.

Of the 6,500 ballots that had issues, staff went through them all yesterday.

They determined 500 ballots have to be checked out further.

Meanwhile, the mail-in ballots that were postmarked on or before election day but received Wednesday through Friday remain segregated and have not been opened or counted.

The Board of Elections will hold a special, virtual meeting Tuesday.

It will take place at 3:00 p.m.

