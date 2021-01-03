CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Steelers will wrap up their regular season campaign against the Browns in Cleveland today, and both teams are now dealing with COVID-19 related issues.

The Browns have been dealing with issues all week, but the Coronavirus is now impacting the Steelers as well.

Joe Haden, along with Eric Ebron, and Cassius Marsh were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

This came after Haden reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Due to the required 10-day isolation period, Haden is likely to miss the first round of the playoffs next week.

Several Steelers were already not going to play, as they are expected to rest up for next week’s playoff matchup.

Backup QB Mason Rudolph will start in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who along with Maurkice Pouncey, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward will sit out from the game.

Rudolph says this is a chance to show what skills he can bring to the table.

“It is a division opponent, a rival opponent that we know well. outside of that, I really could care less who the opponent is. It’s big for me regardless. It’s an opportunity for myself and a lot of other guys to showcase and prove ourselves to our teammates and coaches and that’s what’s motivating me,” Rudolph said.

13 months ago, the matchup between the two teams turned ugly with a brawl between Rudolph and Myles Garrett, but both players say they have no interest in rehashing the incident.

Earlier this week, the Browns closed their facility after two players tested positive for the virus.

The facility re-opened but it was later forced to close again after a positive test was reported among the coaching staff.

With a victory, the Browns can qualify for the playoffs, ending an 18-year postseason drought.

A win for the Steelers could have impact on their seeding in the playoffs.

The Steelers and Browns will face off at 1:00 p.m. on KDKA.

It’s unclear who the Steelers will face in the first round of the postseason.