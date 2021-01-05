Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Koby Francis, the man accused of shooting a McKeesport Police officer and then running to West Virginia will face a judge for an extradition hearing.
Police say Francis was under arrest when he shot officer Jerry Athans.
Authorities believe Francis got a ride across state lines the day after the shooting.
Law enforcement officers found him days later near Clarksburg.
If granted extradition, Francis could return to the Pittsburgh area sometime this week.
