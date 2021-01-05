CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
If granted extradition, Francis could return to the Pittsburgh area sometime this week.
Allegheny County Police Department, Clarksburg, Koby Francis, McKeesport Police Department, West Virginia

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Koby Francis, the man accused of shooting a McKeesport Police officer and then running to West Virginia will face a judge for an extradition hearing.

Police say Francis was under arrest when he shot officer Jerry Athans.

(Photo Credit: WV Regional Jail Authority)

Authorities believe Francis got a ride across state lines the day after the shooting.

Law enforcement officers found him days later near Clarksburg.

