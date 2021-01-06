By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The suspect wanted for an explosion in Lawrenceville has surrendered to police.

He is identified as Charles Baker of Lawrenceville. He turned himself in Tuesday night.

Bombing suspect is identified as Charles Baker of Lawrenceville. Turned himself in last night. He is being held at Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on federal charges. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Ztq3Z5wjsr — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police have said that he is an elderly man in his 80s with a previous criminal record.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports Baker is currently at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on federal charges.

BREAKING: Sources say suspect in Lawrenceville bombing has turned himself in. Currently in Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hxj501WCEU — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 6, 2021

They also believe he was responsible for blowing up portable toilets in November.

RELATED STORIES:

SWAT officers surrounded his home in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, but no one was inside.

A search of the house, according to police sources, turned up an assault-type rifle and suspected bomb-making equipment.

Police also executed a warrant at a home on Nelson Run Road in Ross Township on Tuesday for the owner of the white pickup truck who they believe was driving the vehicle at the time of the Sunday night bombing. Police say the man is cooperating.

Stay with KDKA for more details