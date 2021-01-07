By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The suspect wanted for an explosion in Lawrenceville has surrendered to police and has been charged in federal court.

He is identified as Charles Baker, 33, of Lawrenceville. He turned himself in Tuesday night.

Baker has been charged federally with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

The charges were announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Charles Baker is now charged federally with possession of an unregistered destructive device in connection with Sunday Night's bombing in Lawrenceville. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uOCoSmdl4W — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) January 6, 2021

“Our city is safer today thanks to the rapid response by the Pittsburgh Police and ATF, who worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend Charles Baker,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “Acts of wanton violence will be met with the swift hand of justice.”

Police also believe he was responsible for blowing up portable toilets in November.

RELATED STORIES:

SWAT officers surrounded his home in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, but no one was inside.

A search of the house, according to police sources, turned up an assault-type rifle and suspected bomb-making equipment.

Police also executed a warrant at a home on Nelson Run Road in Ross Township on Tuesday for the owner of the white pickup truck who they believe was driving the vehicle at the time of the Sunday night bombing. Police say the man is cooperating.

The counts Baker has been charged with carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Stay with KDKA for more details