PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be no more tweets from President Trump.

Twitter permanently banned the President on Friday night, citing risks of further incitement of violence.

The President attempted to send out more tweets from the official account for the President of the United States and from his “Team Trump” Campaign account, attacking Twitter, but they were also removed by the platform.

It’s just the latest fallout from the President’s supporters’ deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Gears are now in motion to attempt to remove President Trump from office with less than two weeks left in his term.

Articles of impeachment have already been drawn up by House Democrats.

Congressman Mike Doyle co-sponsored impeachment articles on Thursday, hours after he announced he supported the invoking of the 25th Amendment.

Plans are in place for the articles to be formally introduced on on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that House Democrats would like to see President Trump resign, but that if he doesn’t, “the House will preserve every option including he 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach, or a privileged resolution for impeachment.”

Pelosi says the President has to held accountable for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We’re only a number of days until we can be protected from him. But he has done something so serious, that there should be prosecution against him,” Pelosi said.

If attempts are successful, President Trump would become the first President to ever be impeached twice, but with only eleven days left in his term, there’s limited time for a Senate trial.

The White House is responding to the threats of impeachment, saying that “a politically motivated impeachment against a President with days remaining in thus term will only serve to further divide our great country.”

There has been Republican support towards removing President Trump from office.

Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is the first Senate Republican calling on President Trump to resign.

She told the Anchorage Daily News that she “wants him out” and that he’s “caused enough damage.”

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) said he’d consider whatever articles that are brought to the floor.