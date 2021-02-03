CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A judged is ordering the owner to submit a coronavirus safety plan or close immediately.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Brentwood, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Crack'd Egg, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A judge has ordered the Crack’d Egg in Brentwood to follow coronavirus rules or shut down.

Judge John McVay ruled in favor of the Allegheny County Health Department on Wednesday, saying the virus mitigation rules are constitutional. The diner had remained open after the county ordered it to close.

    Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.