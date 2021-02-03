By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A judge has ordered the Crack’d Egg in Brentwood to follow coronavirus rules or shut down.
Judge John McVay ruled in favor of the Allegheny County Health Department on Wednesday, saying the virus mitigation rules are constitutional. The diner had remained open after the county ordered it to close.
Judge McVay is ordering the owner to submit a coronavirus safety plan or close immediately.
