By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – The Steelers may not have been in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV but there was a special fan in attendance for the coin toss.

James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran, Center Township native, and one of the honorary team captains was part of the pregame festivities.

James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran from Pittsburgh & #Steelers fan, was an Honorary Captain & took part in the on-field coin toss at the #SuperBowl. He & two others were selected because of their dedication & commitment to helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/PL6I8Sr8e0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 7, 2021

He was chosen as an honorary captain for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping set up live-streams for Aliquippa High School athletics so parents and friends could watch sporting events this year.

He’s also been helping veterans connect during video game live streams.

“We all need connection,” Martin said. “If there’s anything this pandemic has shown, it’s that everybody needs the interaction, they need their friends, they need their family, they need their restaurants and that’s understood, but when we can’t have them, there’s always another way.”

In true Pittsburgh fashion, Martin made sure his suit was black and gold, representing the Steel City.