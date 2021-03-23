By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAYS (KDKA) — The first eaglet of 2021 has hatched at the Hays bald eagles nest.
The eaglet hatched just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
The eggs began hatching over the weekend.
This is the first eaglet to hatch this year, with three eggs having been laid in the nest.
The nest has needed to be defended from raccoons, horned owls, and a red-tailed hawk recently.
