CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The eaglet hatched just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Filed Under:Bald Eagle Cam, Hays, Hays Bald Eagles, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HAYS (KDKA) — The first eaglet of 2021 has hatched at the Hays bald eagles nest.

The eaglet hatched just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The eggs began hatching over the weekend.

(Courtesy: Audobon Society of Western PA)

This is the first eaglet to hatch this year, with three eggs having been laid in the nest.

The nest has needed to be defended from raccoons, horned owls, and a red-tailed hawk recently.

Related stories:

Click here to watch the bald eagle camera live! 